Iran calls new US sanctions 'economic terrorism, crimes against humanity'

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the United States' latest economic sanctions against Tehran, calling them "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity" while accusing the US of continuing a decades-long policy of hostility towards the Iranian people.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the new sanctions announced by the US were "another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people."

"The US ruling establishment has announced the imposition of sweeping economic and trade sanctions against the Iranian people, coinciding with the anniversary of the disgraceful coup d'etat of 28 Mordad 1332 (19 August 1953). This action is not only another indication of the continuation of 73 years of hostility and animosity by US policymakers toward the Iranian people, but also further demonstrates the anti-human, lawless and hegemonic nature of the US ruling establishment," the statement read.

"Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which target the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, constitute "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity"," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said those responsible for imposing the sanctions "deserve to be prosecuted and punished for committing such heinous crimes."

The ministry alleged that the sanctions were imposed following "US-Israeli wars of aggression against Iran over the past year and a half and their failure to achieve their malign objectives of forcing the Iranian people to surrender to their illegal and inhumane demands".

"These sanctions will merely add to the long list of crimes committed by the United States against Iran," it said, adding that the measures would not affect Iran's determination to protect its independence, dignity and national sovereignty.

"Economic sanctions and pressure are the other side of the same coin as war and military aggression," the ministry said, accusing the US of threatening global peace and security through its policies.

"America's pathological addiction to these two instruments has not only placed global peace and security under an objective threat, but has also subjected human civilization to an unprecedented moral decline," it said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further stated that countries supporting the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, including respect for national sovereignty, should not remain indifferent to what it described as US violations of international norms.

"Accordingly, no government that believes in the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations--including the principle of respect for the national sovereignty of states--can remain indifferent to the continued lawlessness and overt belligerence of the United States toward fundamental international norms. The US decision to announce new sanctions, while constituting an explicit admission of the commission of crimes against humanity, is also a continuation of a policy that has already been tried and failed," the statement further read.

It added that repeating such measures would lead to "a repetition of past failures" and further discredit those responsible for the policy.

"Repeating it will certainly produce nothing but a repetition of past failures and further discredit the architects and leaders of this policy. The US government and the architects and implementers of this policy will, of course, bear responsibility for its consequences and repercussions," the ministry said.

The ministry said Iran would remain committed to defending its security and national interests while confronting US military, economic, political and psychological pressures.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while strongly condemning the US action to intensify its illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people, emphasizes that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains steadfast and determined in defending its security and national interests and confronting the US military, economic, political and psychological pressures and attacks," the statement further read.

"Relying on its indigenous and national capabilities, and taking into account the experience of seven decades of comprehensive resistance against the US policy of maximum pressure, military aggression and state terrorism against Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran will employ all available tools and capacities to counter the hostile actions of the American-Zionist enemy and safeguard Iran's national interests," the ministry added.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump announced what the "most crushing economic operation ever taken" against Iran, warning that countries providing financial, business or government support to Tehran would face "tremendous economic consequences."

"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale," he added.

Trump said the measures would target Iran's economic lifelines, including oil smuggling networks, financial transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies.

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies -- It all needs to stop NOW," Trump said.

The US President also warned that any country allowing its financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities to support Iran would face "tremendous economic consequences."

The latest exchange comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

Trump had earlier claimed that the Strait remained open and that the US naval blockade had been effective.

"Right now the Strait is open. A lot of boats are coming through," Trump said, adding that "the naval blockade has been extremely effective" and "100 per cent successful."

Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, stating, "IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had criticised Trump's announcement of an "Economic D-Day" against Tehran, saying the move diverted attention from America's own economic issues.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The so-called 'Economic D-Day' is a diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt and surging interest costs."

"Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat -- and enmity of Iranians. US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide," he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had earlier said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfilled commitments under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and easing oil sanctions.