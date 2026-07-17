Iran confirms attacks on power infra, urges people to use less electricity
Iran said parts of its power infrastructure came under attack during the latest US airstrike campaign, marking the first official acknowledgement of strikes on the country's energy network
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Iran acknowledged "attacks on power infrastructure" during the US airstrike campaign for the first time Friday, showing the escalation in the American campaign.
Iran's Energy Ministry issued a call for people to use less power in southern provinces.
It said those areas "are currently experiencing extreme heat and attacks on power infrastructure".
The ministry did not elaborate on whether it was power plants, transmission lines or other equipment that had been attacked.
US President Donald Trump had threatened to go after bridges and power plants as America vies with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:42 PM IST