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Home / World News / SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

SpaceX aborts Starship launch seconds before liftoff after engine issue

SpaceX aborted the 13th Starship test flight seconds before liftoff after some engines failed to ignite. The rocket was carrying next-generation Starlink satellites on the planned mission

SpaceX

Nasa is counting on Starship to land its astronauts on the moon in the next few years (Photo:Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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SpaceX's mega Starship rocket came within a few seconds of blasting off on a test flight, but some of the engines failed to start triggering a launch abort.

Elon Musk's company said on Thursday that it will have to figure out what went wrong before making another attempt to send Starship on a space-skimming flight halfway around the world. It was supposed to be the 13th flight for Starship, which at 407 feet (124 metres) tall with 33 main engines is the world's biggest and most powerful rocket.

Twenty of SpaceX's newest and most advanced Starlinks were on board Starship for release during the planned hourlong flight. The internet satellites were going to try communicating with Starlinks already in orbit while taking photos of Starship's heat shield. Neither the first-stage booster nor spacecraft were meant to be recovered, with both ending up in the sea.

 

Nasa is counting on Starship to land its astronauts on the moon in the next few years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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