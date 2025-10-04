Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Iran said Saturday it executed six death-row inmates it alleges carried out attacks in the country's oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel.
The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions, believed to be the highest in decades after the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.
Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran's restive Khuzestan province.
