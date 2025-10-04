Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran's restive Khuzestan province

Iran, Iran flag

The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions in Iran | Photo: Unsplash

AP Dubai(United Arab Emirates)
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Iran said Saturday it executed six death-row inmates it alleges carried out attacks in the country's oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel.

The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions, believed to be the highest in decades after the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran's restive Khuzestan province.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Iran Israel Iran Conflict execution

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

