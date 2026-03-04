IRGC threatens 'region's complete destruction' as West Asia conflict widens

Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday said it was prepared for the “complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure” if the United States continued its actions in the Middle East, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

The statement, broadcast through Iranian state television, is the most direct warning issued by the organisation since the conflict started five days ago.

“The continued mischief and deception by the United States in the region will come at the cost of the complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure,” the IRGC said, as quoted by AP.

Earlier in the day, the IRGC launched missile attacks that struck three bases in neighbouring Iraq, which were used by Iranian Kurdish militant groups that oppose Tehran, according to Iran’s state broadcaster.

One of the groups, the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), confirmed that its facilities came under attack.

The strikes took place as several Iranian Kurdish militant organisations based in Iraq said they were preparing attempts to enter Iran from exile.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in Iran as a result of the US–Israeli attacks has reached 1,045, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.