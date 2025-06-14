Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 08:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israel-Iran LIVE: Hundreds of missiles launched by Tehran; Tel Aviv rocked, oil prices soar

Israel-Iran LIVE: Hundreds of missiles launched by Tehran; Tel Aviv rocked, oil prices soar

Israel-Iran LIVE Updates: The extent to which Israel's air defenses were pierced remains to be seen, with US forces helping to intercept and shoot down Iranian attacks

Rescuers work at the scene of a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Israel-Iran conflict LIVE updates: Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday in an escalation of hostilities, retaliating against a direct strike on its nuclear facilities that killed top Iranian generals and damaged key military infrastructure.  The coordinated missile assault targeted multiple Israeli cities, marking the most aggressive move yet by Tehran in the long-running conflict. It raised fears of a broader Middle East war and sent shockwaves through global markets.
 
Explosions reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: Israel confirmed that multiple waves of missiles had been launched from Iran. Dramatic footage showed a large explosion in Tel Aviv, while blasts were also reported over Jerusalem. The extent of the damage remains uncertain. While Israel’s air defence systems managed to intercept several projectiles, the effectiveness of the shield is still being assessed. US military forces assisted in intercepting and shooting down parts of the incoming barrage.
 
 
Iran anticipates retaliation: In Tehran, state media reported that air defence systems were on high alert, bracing for an expected Israeli response as tensions continue to mount. 
Earlier on Friday, Israel launched air strikes on Iran, targeting key military installations and a nuclear facility. The assault came after US President Donald Trump warned of the risk of a “massive conflict” erupting in the region.
 
Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, early in the morning, with state television confirming that the country’s air defence systems were operating at “100 percent capacity” in response to the attack.
 

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

