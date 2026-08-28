Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran's Foreign ??Ministry said ​all countries were obliged to refrain ??from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in ‌them amounted to ​complicity in ​imposing one state's unlawful ​will on independent states.

In a statement published on its X account on Friday, ​the ministry described new ‌US economic measures as illegal ​and reprehensible "state terrorism" and a crime against humanity, saying they put the ‌health ​and livelihoods ‌of millions of civilians at ‌serious ??risk.

It called on the ​international community to uphold the rule of law and ​said Tehran would use all its ‌capabilities to defend itself against ‌what it called a combined US-Israeli military and economic assault.