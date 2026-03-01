Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike: State TV
Iran's chief of army staff and defence minister were killed in an airstrike
AP Dubai
Listen to This Article
Iran's chief of army staff and defence minister were killed in an airstrike targeting a meeting of the country's defence council, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.
Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh were killed at the meeting alongside the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths Iran previously announced Sunday morning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST