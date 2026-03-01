Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran's parliament speaker calls US, Israeli leaders 'filthy criminals'

Iran's parliament speaker calls US, Israeli leaders 'filthy criminals'

"You have crossed our red line and must pay the price," he said. "We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg

Iran flag | Photo: Unsplash

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday called the leaders of the United States and Israel "filthy criminals" who will face "devastating blows" for their ongoing attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comment in a televised address.

Qalibaf is the highest-ranking official to appear on camera since the attacks began Saturday.

"You have crossed our red line and must pay the price," he said. "We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

