Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Iran's presidential candidates debate sanctions, nuclear deal before runoff

It was the second, and last, live debate on state television pitting little-known reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator

Iran, Iran flag

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election Friday. Photo: Unsplash

AP Tehran
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian presidential candidates on Tuesday discussed the impact of economic sanctions imposed on their country by the United States and other Western nations and presented their plans about reviving a nuclear deal with world powers.
It was the second, and last, live debate on state television pitting little-known reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator, ahead of Friday's runoff election aimed at choosing a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pezeshkian said that sanctions imposed by the West have badly hurt Iran's economy. He cited a 40 per cent inflation over the past four years and the increasing poverty rates. We live in a society in which many are begging on the streets," he said.
Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon, said his administration would immediately work towards trying to get sanctions lifted and vowed to repair the economy. He also said he would find a solution to revive a nuclear deal with world powers by discussing the plan with the country's parliament and finding possible alternatives. No government in history has been able to flourish inside a cage, he said, referring to the impact of sanctions on Iran's spiralling economy.
Former President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, in 2015 struck a nuclear deal with world powers that capped Iran's uranium enrichment in return to lifting sanctions but later, in 2018, President Trump pulled the US out from the landmark deal abruptly restoring harsh sanctions on Iran.

ALSO READ: Iran's presidential candidates spar over lack of solutions before runoff

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

VP Harris has better chance of retaining WH than Prez Biden: CNN poll

US flag, US, united states

China has developed multiple spy facilities in Cuba: US think tank

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's campaign raises $331 mn in 2nd quarter, beating Biden's haul

United Nations

UN adopts Chinese resolution with US support on closing gap in AI access

US flag, US, united states

US deports 116 Chinese migrants in first 'large' charter flight in 5 years

Pezeshkian's hard-line competitor Jalili, who strongly opposed the 2015 deal, said during Tuesday's debate that the US must honour its commitments on par with the commitments we fulfilled. He condemned his opponent for not having any plans for getting sanctions lifted and said he would resume talks about a nuclear deal.
Jalili, who is known as the Living Martyr after losing a leg in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and is famous among Western diplomats for his haranguing lectures and hard-line stances, also pledged to support the country's stock exchange market by providing insurance to stocks as well as financial support to local industries.
Both candidates pledged to revive the economy, provide energy subsidies to poor people and facilitate importing cars while supporting the domestic auto industry. They did not elaborate on the source of funds they will need to fulfil their promises.
Iran will hold a runoff presidential election Friday, only its second since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, after only 39.9 per cent of its voting public cast a ballot the previous week. Of over 24.5 million votes, more than 1 million ballots were later rejected typically a sign of people feeling obligated to head to the polls but wanting to reject all the candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's presidential candidates spar over lack of solutions before runoff

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Lawsuit accuses Iran, Syria, and N Korea of backing Hamas' Oct 7 attack

Ebrahim Raisi, Raisi, Ebrahim

Iran votes to replace Prez killed in chopper crash, but apathy remains high

US-Iran, US-Iran flag

No matter who wins Iran's election, much may hinge on the 'Great Satan' US

Iran, Iran flag

First candidate drops out of Iran presidential election amid voter apathy

Topics : Iran Presidential election nuclear deal US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon