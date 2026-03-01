Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran's Revolutionary Guard head killed in airstrikes, state media reports

Iran's Revolutionary Guard head killed in airstrikes, state media reports

The state-run IRNA news agency announced the death of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, who took over as the Guard's top commander after Israel killed its past commander in the 12-day war last June

US Israel strike Iran

Also killed was Ali Shamkhani, who has long been a figurehead within Iran's security establishment | Photo: REUTERS

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in American-Israel airstrikes on the country, state media reported Sunday.

The state-run IRNA news agency announced the death of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, who took over as the Guard's top commander after Israel killed its past commander in the 12-day war last June.

Also killed was Ali Shamkhani, who has long been a figurehead within Iran's security establishment, IRNA said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China

China's key policy meeting puts tech, stimulus in focus for investors

US-Israel strikes, Iran

Why is the US attacking Iran: All you need to know about West Asia crisis

Explosion

Blasts, gunfire heard in Kabul as Afghan-Pakistan clashes enter day 4

bolivia, bolivia crash, bolivia plane crash

Bolivia to destroy $62 million cash scattered in plane crash that killed 22

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israeli strikes: Who could lead Iran next?

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict