Iran's Revolutionary Guard head killed in airstrikes, state media reports

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in American-Israel airstrikes on the country, state media reported Sunday.
The state-run IRNA news agency announced the death of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, who took over as the Guard's top commander after Israel killed its past commander in the 12-day war last June.
Also killed was Ali Shamkhani, who has long been a figurehead within Iran's security establishment, IRNA said.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST