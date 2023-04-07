close

Iran says won't hesitate to give 'decisive response' to Israeli threat

Iran's envoy to the United Nations said Iran will not hesitate to give a "decisive response" to any threat from Israel, state media reported.

IANS Tehran
Iran

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:23 AM IST
Iran's envoy to the United Nations said Iran will not hesitate to give a "decisive response" to any threat from Israel, state media reported.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks on Wednesday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the head of the UN Security Council, after two officers of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria last week, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Thursday.

He described the incident as "heinous crimes as well as another flagrant instance of constant Israeli aggressions against and a blatant violation of international law on Syrian soil".

Iravani said Israel is incessantly continuing its "aggressive actions" against Syria without any concern about their consequences and receiving punishment from the international community, Xinhua news agency reported.

He called on the international community and, particularly, the UN Security Council to take decisive actions to put an end to such "violations" and hold Israel accountable for all its "anti-international law" actions.

Israel launched two missile attacks on sites in Damascus on Thursday and Friday last week, according to Syrian national TV.

The IRGC strongly condemned the Israeli missile attacks, saying they violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent Arab country.

--IANS

Topics : Iran | United Nations

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 2:55 AM IST

