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Iran warns to respond 'in kind' to any US attacks on its energy infra

This came in response to US President's threats of military action against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington to end the conflict and open the strategic Strait of Hormuz

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Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran: An Iranian spokesperson said

ANI West Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei responded to US President Donald Trump's threats, warning that Iran will respond "in kind" to any attack on its infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported.

"Our armed forces have made it clear that in case Iran's infrastructure is attacked, we would react in kind," Esmail Baghaei said as per Al Jazeera.

"Our armed forces would target any similar infrastructure that is owned or in any way or manner related to the United States or contributes to their act of aggression against Iran," he added.

This came in response to US President's threats of military action against Iran if Tehran fails to reach an agreement with Washington to end the conflict and open the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

 

During an interview with Axios, Trump said, "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," adding that discussions are ongoing and suggested a deal could still be reached before the deadline.

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Earlier in the day, shortly before the interview, Trump issued a strong warning on Truth Social, threatening to target Iran's critical infrastructure if demands are not met.

In his post, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

On Thursday, Trump stated that Iran's biggest bridge has been hit and, in a sharply worded statement, called on Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late."

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again -- Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" the post stated.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside increasingly sharp rhetoric from both sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 7:06 AM IST

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