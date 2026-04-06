Iran-linked groups target US diplomats in Iraq; Washington urges action

Iranian-linked militias launched two overnight attacks against US diplomats and facilities in Iraq, CNN reported, citing a spokesperson for the US State Department, amid ongoing hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

In a statement, the State Department strongly condemned the "outrageous terrorist attacks" on US diplomatic missions and urged the Government of Iraq to act swiftly to halt such strikes.

"We have consistently urged the Iraqi government to immediately live up to its responsibility to stop attacks on US facilities and to prevent terrorist militias from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks," the spokesperson said as reported by CNN.

The official emphasised that the United States "will not hesitate to defend our personnel and facilities should the Iraqi government be unable to fulfil its obligations."

The spokesperson did not provide specific details on the locations of the latest attacks, CNN reported.

According to previous CNN reports, the US Embassy in Baghdad, the US Consulate General in Erbil and the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre have been repeatedly targeted since the onset of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Last week, the US State Department announced a reward of up to $3 million for information related to attacks on its diplomatic facilities in Iraq.

Earlier, the Islamic Resistance, an umbrella body of Iran-backed militia, has carried out 19 drone and missile attacks targeting the United States' bases in Iraq and in the region on April 3, Al Jazeera reported.

The Iran-backed militia has been attacking US bases in West Asia amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi police source told Al Jazeera that there's been an attack against the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF)'s headquarters in al-Qaim in western Iraq. An air raid was also reported on the headquarters of the 34th Brigade of the PMF in Mosul.

Shia military factions The Islamic Resistance and the PMF, have been part of several proxy wars in the region.

This comes amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside increasingly sharp rhetoric from both sides.