Business Standard
Home / World News / Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah bases embedded in Beirut civilian area

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah bases embedded in Beirut civilian area

Before the attack, the IDF took many steps to reduce the chance of harming civilians

Lebanon Strikes

Representative Image: All of the terrorist infrastructures attacked were located in the heart of a civilian area. (REUTERS)

ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that fighter jets of the Israel Air Force, under the direction of the IDF's Intelligence Division, attacked Thursday night weapons warehouses of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of the Dahieh neighbourhood in Beirut.

All of the terrorist infrastructures attacked were located in the heart of a civilian area. 

Trump will pick up from where he left off with India, says his former admin official 

"This is another example of the cynical exploitation of the terrorist organization Hezbollah of Lebanese citizens, who are used as human shields in the city centres," said the IDF, adding, "This attack is another part of the ongoing effort to damage the infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Beirut area."

 

Before the attack, the IDF took many steps to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including advance warnings to the population in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Israel strike

Hezbollah claims missile attack on Israeli military base in Tel Aviv

Israel attack, Hezbollah

Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Lebanese rescuers, 15 people in Syria

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Children from Gaza brought to heal wounds now caught in Lebanon conflict

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names John Ratcliffe as CIA head, Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel

Topics : israel Israel Iran Conflict Hezbollah Lebanon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon