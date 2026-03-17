Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israeli airstrikes target Iran's top security official Ali Larijani

Israeli airstrikes target Iran's top security official Ali Larijani

Israeli officials claimed airstrikes targeted senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani overnight, with no clarity yet on whether he was killed or injured

Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani was the right-hand man of Ali Khamenei, and was seen as a leading figure in the regime since Khamenei’s death.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israeli airstrikes targeted senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani in Iran on Monday, Israeli officials said, according to The Times of Israel.
 
The officials, however, said it is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike.
 
Similar strikes killed Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and many other senior Iranian officials on February 28.
 
Larijani was the right-hand man of Ali Khamenei and was seen as a leading figure in the regime since Khamenei’s death.
 
He had been vocal with his criticism against Israel and the United States (US) and has maintained that Iran will continue to retaliate against the "atrocities". These reports of the attack come a day after Larijani claimed that people linked to what he described as Jeffrey Epstein’s network were preparing a conspiracy to stage an incident similar to the September 11 attacks and blame Iran.
 

Also Read

cybersecurity laptop working

From Indian schools to China's chips, how cyber attack targets are shifting

Argentina

Green card, H-1B, US visa holders can now travel to Argentina visa-free

The announcement marks a significant moment for Indian automotive enthusiasts, many of whom have long awaited the return of the SUV

Renault launches Duster 2026 in India: Check price, features, specs

Inheritance tax

Think your father's property is yours by right? Not always: Court ruling

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US Green Card lottery reopens with stricter rules, new fee: Details here

 
"It has been reported that what remains of Epstein's network is working to prepare a conspiracy aimed at fabricating an incident similar to the September 11 attacks, in preparation for accusing Iran of being behind it. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects such plots and terrorist operations on principle, and does not wage war against the American people," Larijani said on X.
 
Israel, on Tuesday, also claimed to have killed the commander of the Basij unit, the internal security paramilitary militia of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
 
"Commander of the Basij unit eliminated. Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years," the Israel Defence Forces claimed in a post on X.
 
At the time of the publication of this story, there was no report in Iranian media about the said attack on Larijani or Soleimani.

More From This Section

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

West Asia crisis: Sri Lanka declares Wednesdays off amid fuel supply crunch

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan airstrikes on Kabul leave heavy toll, raising risk of escalation

WTO, World Trade Organization

US pushes for permanent ban on ecommerce tariffs despite opposition

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Good will triumph over evil': Netanyahu wishes 'happy holiday' to Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

After Venezuela takeover, why Cuba is now central to Donald Trump's plans

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market OutlookRenault Duster Launch in IndiaGold and Silver Rate todayBGMI UpdatesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictWest Asia War Day 17 UpdatesLPG Crisis