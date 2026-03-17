Israeli airstrikes target Iran's top security official Ali Larijani

Israeli airstrikes targeted senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani in Iran on Monday, Israeli officials said, according to The Times of Israel.

The officials, however, said it is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike.

Similar strikes killed Iran's former supreme leader Ali Khamenei and many other senior Iranian officials on February 28.

Larijani was the right-hand man of Ali Khamenei and was seen as a leading figure in the regime since Khamenei’s death.

He had been vocal with his criticism against Israel and the United States (US) and has maintained that Iran will continue to retaliate against the "atrocities". These reports of the attack come a day after Larijani claimed that people linked to what he described as Jeffrey Epstein’s network were preparing a conspiracy to stage an incident similar to the September 11 attacks and blame Iran.

"It has been reported that what remains of Epstein's network is working to prepare a conspiracy aimed at fabricating an incident similar to the September 11 attacks, in preparation for accusing Iran of being behind it. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects such plots and terrorist operations on principle, and does not wage war against the American people," Larijani said on X.

Israel, on Tuesday, also claimed to have killed the commander of the Basij unit, the internal security paramilitary militia of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Commander of the Basij unit eliminated. Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years," the Israel Defence Forces claimed in a post on X.

At the time of the publication of this story, there was no report in Iranian media about the said attack on Larijani or Soleimani.