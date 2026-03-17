West Asia crisis: Sri Lanka declares Wednesdays off amid fuel supply crunch

As the West Asian energy crisis deepens, Sri Lanka on Monday declared Wednesdays as public holidays to prepare for possible fuel shortages, effectively shifting to a four-day work week.

The island nation currently follows a five-day work week. "We must prepare for the worst, but hope for the best," President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said at an emergency meeting with senior officials, according to a report by the BBC. The meeting was called to discuss strategies for ensuring the continuity of public services amid the energy disruption due to the conflict in West Asia.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner General of Essential Services, Prabath Chandrakeerthi, said that the provision would not apply to sectors such as health, ports, water supplies and customs. "It would be applicable to schools, universities and the judiciary," he said, adding that the government expects the private sector to implement the same measures.

The move follows last week’s increase in retail fuel prices aimed at curbing hoarding. Authorities also introduced a fuel rationing system to limit consumption. However, long queues were reported at fuel stations since Sunday after the new system was announced, PTI said.

Sri Lanka is currently in talks with India and Russia to secure a steady supply of fuel, the report added.

The trigger

The United States (US) and Israel collectively attacked Iran on February 28, killing former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran launched a series of strikes against Israel and American bases in West Asia. It also began targeting ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without obtaining its permission, effectively blocking the passage, which serves as a transit route for at least 20 per cent of global energy.

READ | Cuba suffers nationwide blackout after power grid collapse amid fuel crisis According to a report by the BBC, nearly 90 per cent of all the oil and gas flowing through the strait last year was bound for Asia, making it highly vulnerable to the blockade.

To conserve energy during the crisis, several Asian countries have adopted stringent measures, including closing colleges, mandating work from home, and reducing fuel allowances for official vehicles.

For instance, Thailand has encouraged people to wear lighter, short-sleeved clothing to cut air-conditioning use, while Myanmar has restricted private vehicles from operating on alternate days based on licence plate numbers. Bangladesh has also announced early Ramadan holidays in universities to conserve energy.