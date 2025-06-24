Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / After strikes on nuclear sites, Israel covertly intimidated Iran's elite

After strikes on nuclear sites, Israel covertly intimidated Iran's elite

Israeli operatives reportedly reached out to over 20 key Iranian officials in a secret campaign supporting Israel's military strikes on nuclear sites and weapons production facilities

Iran

Israel had launched its first wave of strikes against Iran on June 13 (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the immediate aftermath of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran on 13 June — which reportedly killed high-ranking military figures and nuclear scientists — Israeli intelligence operatives launched a covert operation designed to intimidate and sow division among Iran’s leadership, The Washington Post has reported.
 
Covert calls to senior officials 
Individuals associated with Israel’s security services, fluent in Persian, personally telephoned senior Iranian officials on their mobile phones, according to the report. Warnings were issued, cautioning that they too would be targeted unless they withdrew their support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime. One operative estimated that more than 20 influential Iranian figures were contacted as part of the campaign. The Washington Post obtained an audio recording and transcript of one such call, which took place on the same day Israel launched its strikes.
 
 
Threats delivered to top leaders 
According to the recording, an Israeli intelligence operative told a senior Iranian general closely connected to the country’s ruling elite that he had 12 hours to flee with his wife and child, warning that he was already on their list. The operative reportedly cautioned the general that he and his family could be targeted at any moment, saying that they were closer to him than his own neck vein. The general, a member of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was told he had 12 hours to make a video denouncing the Iranian government.

Also Read

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

US lifts 'shelter in place' warning for Americans in Qatar after ceasefire

market stocks us market share market bullish

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts; Nifty tests 25,200; defence stocks fall, OMCs soar

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims Iran-Israel ceasefire, Tehran says no deal yet: Top updates

Iran hits US bases in Qatar

A look at Al Udeid Air Base, US military site in Qatar that Iran attacked

stock market, bse, markets, market, bull, bull market

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 points on Iran-Israel ceasefire

 
Intimidating Tehran’s leadership 
It remains unclear whether the general complied with the demand or recorded such a video. The general is believed to be alive and still in Iran. The broader intent of the campaign, a second source explained, was to intimidate and unsettle Tehran’s leadership.
 
Secret operation aided aerial strikes
 
An Israeli individual who shared the audio and transcript with The Washington Post also provided a description of a second, similar phone call to another senior official closely aligned with Khamenei. The person who shared the recording stated that the audio had not been altered, except for disguising the voice of the Israeli intelligence operative to ensure his anonymity.
 
The phone calls made to high-ranking Iranian military and security personnel were part of what Israeli security officials have described as a wider covert operation that ran alongside Israel’s military strikes on nuclear facilities, weapons manufacturing sites, and missile systems.
  Trump announces ceasefire between Israel, Iran
 
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a possible end to nearly two weeks of conflict. The ceasefire, arranged by Washington DC, will take effect gradually over 24 hours. He made the unexpected announcement late Monday night on his Truth Social platform. It came shortly after Iran fired missiles at a US military base in Qatar in response to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.
 

More From This Section

airports, passengers

US strikes on Iran add to global travel disruptions, flight cancellations

Harvard, Harvard University

US judge extends block on Trump-era ban on foreign students at Harvard

nuclear power plant

NYC governor to build state's first new nuclear power plant in decades

US Supreme Court

SC allows Trump to restart deportation of migrants away from home countries

Donald Trump

Trump thanks Iran for 'early notice' before bombing US base in Qatar

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Israel-Palestine BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon