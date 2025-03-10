Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza to push Hamas on ceasefire, hostages

Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza to push Hamas on ceasefire, hostages

The move follows Israel's decision last week to block all aid to the war-torn enclave, a step similar of its earlier measures at the onset of the conflict, when it declared a 'siege' on Gaza

Hamas condemned the electricity cut, labelling it as ‘blackmail’. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Israel ordered an immediate suspension of electricity supply to Gaza on Sunday, aiming to increase pressure on Hamas to release hostages. Meanwhile, preparations were underway for renewed discussions on the future of the truce with the Palestinian militant group, according to a report by Associated Press.
 
The directive, issued by Energy Minister Eli Cohen, is reportedly intended to increase pressure on Hamas to release hostages and adhere to Israel’s terms in ceasefire negotiations. “We will employ all the tools available to us so that all the hostages will return, and we will ensure that Hamas won’t be in Gaza on the ‘day after,’” Cohen said, as reported by The Times of Israel.
 
 
“We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after [the war]”, he said.  
 
The move follows Israel’s decision last week to block all aid to the war-torn enclave, a step similar to its earlier measures at the onset of the conflict, when it declared a ‘siege’ on Gaza.  
 
Hamas condemned the electricity cut, labelling it as 'blackmail', the same term it had previously used after Israel restricted aid deliveries. Hamas political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq criticised Israel's action, calling it "a desperate attempt to pressure our people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics".

Although the initial phase of the truce ended on March 1, both sides have so far avoided full-scale war. Sporadic violence has continued, including an airstrike on Sunday, which Israel said targeted militants.  
 
The announcement follows Israel’s decision last week to halt all shipments of goods to Gaza, citing Hamas’s refusal to extend the initial phase of the ceasefire. While Hamas has called for immediate talks on a more complex second phase after the first stage ended last weekend, Israel has instead chosen to ramp up pressure.
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously warned of strict measures if Hamas did not make concessions in the ceasefire negotiations. Last week, he said that he was ready to escalate pressure, including cutting off all electricity to Gaza, if Hamas remained uncooperative.
 

Concerns over hostages  

Last week, US President Donald Trump warned of further destruction in Gaza if all remaining hostages were not released, issuing what he described as a ‘last warning’ to Hamas leaders.  
 
He also stated that Gazans who “hold Hostages... are DEAD!” His remarks followed confirmation from his administration that it had engaged in direct talks with Hamas — something Washington had previously refused to do since designating the group a terrorist organisation in 1997.  
 
US hostage envoy Adam Boehler, who led the negotiations with Hamas, told CNN on Sunday that an agreement could be reached “within weeks” to “get all of the prisoners out, not just the Americans”.  
 
Of the 251 hostages taken during the October 7 attack, 58 remain in Gaza, including five Americans, four of whom have been confirmed dead.  
 
Trump has also put forward a controversial proposal to expel Palestinians from Gaza. This plan has drawn widespread criticism, prompting Arab leaders to propose an alternative approach — one that includes financing Gaza’s reconstruction through a trust fund and returning governance of the territory to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.  
 
On Sunday, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested that this proposal was “taking shape”. Hamas’s attack in 2023 resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people in Israel, the majority of whom were civilians. In response, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 48,458 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from both sides.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

