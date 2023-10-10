close
Israel-Hamas conflict: Violence not pathway to resolution, says UNGA prez

The UNGA President also reiterated that the United Nations is willing to play the role of diplomatic negotiator hoping combatants will realise the importance of dialogue

Israeli, Israeli-Palestine, Hamas group, Israeli attack

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for stopping these attacks and the release of the hostages | (Photo: AP/PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Stating "violence is not a pathway to a resolution of the conflict," United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis has called to "halt the hostilities" in Israel.
In an exclusive ANI interview, the UNGA President said that a diplomatic process can lead to a secure pathway.
"I have said before, and as the Secretary-General himself, has said, that violence is not a pathway to a resolution of the conflict...So I would want to call a halt to the hostilities and for there to be, the engagement of a diplomatic process that can lead to a secure pathway...," said Francis.
Israel has begun its retaliation after a surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday morning which led to the death of as many as 700 Israelis and injuring 2,300 others. In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that though Israel did not start this war but will finish it.
The UNGA President also reiterated that the United Nations is willing to play the role of diplomatic negotiator hoping combatants will realise the importance of dialogue.
"Well, the United Nations, as you know, is always the home of diplomacy negotiation and discourse. And those realities, exist. We are willing to play that role, in all situations of conflict. So, my hope is that the combatants will recognize the importance of rebooting to a process of dialogue. In order to save lives and minimize the destruction and the harm that results from violent engagement...," added Francis.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also called for stopping these attacks and the release of the hostages.
"I recognise the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people. But nothing can justify acts of terror & the killing, maiming & abduction of civilians. I reiterate my call to immediately cease these attacks & release all hostages," posted Guterres on the social media platform, X.
As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 300,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.
In another development, the Israeli military has also deployed troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon. Meanwhile, the IDF continued to carry out airstrikes, with the military saying it was hitting targets belonging to the Hamas terror group.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

