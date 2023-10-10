close
Over 680 people in Gaza killed in Israeli strikes: Health Ministry

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Saturday attack, striking hundreds of targets and leaving vast destruction

Israeli, Israeli-Palestine, Hamas group, Israeli attack

Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 7:34 AM IST
The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday that more than 680 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes following an unprecedented Hamas attack.
The ministry said more than 3,700 people have been wounded.
Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Saturday attack, striking hundreds of targets and leaving vast destruction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 7:34 AM IST

