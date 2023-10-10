Over 680 people in Gaza killed in Israeli strikes: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday that more than 680 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes following an unprecedented Hamas attack.
The ministry said more than 3,700 people have been wounded.
Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Saturday attack, striking hundreds of targets and leaving vast destruction.
