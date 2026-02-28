Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Israel, US attack Iran to remove 'imminent threat': All you need to know

Israel, US attack Iran to remove 'imminent threat': All you need to know

Israel and the US have launched coordinated airstrikes on Tehran, triggering airspace closures, communication disruptions, and heightened tensions across West Asia

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

The strikes come as the US has positioned a large fleet of fighter jets and warships in West Asia to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 1:40 PM IST
Israel and the US launched airstrikes on Tehran on Saturday, with the first reported explosion near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Bloomberg.
 
US President Donald Trump said the objective of the strikes is to protect the American people by neutralising imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime.
 
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as aimed “to remove threats”. Israeli authorities said the mission had been planned for months, with the launch date finalised weeks ago. 
 
Explosions in Tehran and communication disruptions
 

Witnesses in Tehran told Reuters they heard the first blast near Khamenei’s office. Iranian state television confirmed the explosions but did not specify the cause. Mobile phone lines in parts of eastern and western Tehran were cut, and internet connectivity weakened in some areas, according to Iranian media.
 
A US official told The New York Times that American strikes are currently focused on Iran’s military infrastructure. Beyond its nuclear facilities, Iran is believed to possess more than 2,000 missiles, mostly short- and medium-range ballistic types, dispersed across launch sites throughout the country. 
Indian embassies in the region issue advisory 
The Indian Embassy in Israel has advised all Indian nationals to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant amid the prevailing security situation. Citizens are urged to follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command, stay close to designated shelters, familiarise themselves with nearby protected spaces, and avoid all non-essential travel until further notice. The Embassy also advised monitoring local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly. In case of emergencies, Indians can contact the 24x7 helpline at +972-54-7520711 or e-mail cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.
  Similarly, the Indian Embassy in Iran has urged nationals to remain indoors as far as possible, avoid unnecessary movements, and maintain situational awareness. Emergency contact numbers for the Embassy of India in Tehran are +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, and +989932179359. 
  Both Embassies remain closely engaged with local authorities and will continue to provide updates as necessary.   
Airspace closures disrupt civilian travel
 
Israel’s Ministry of Transport confirmed it had closed national airspace and advised citizens to avoid airports. Passengers will receive notifications 24 hours in advance before flights can resume. Iran followed suit, restricting all flights over the country amid ongoing explosions and heightened security alerts.
 
US military deployment in West Asia
 
The strikes come as the US has positioned a large fleet of fighter jets and warships in West Asia to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme. While President Trump emphasised that diplomacy remains possible, US forces are actively coordinating with Israel. 
 
Iran had previously warned that American military personnel and bases in the region would be potential targets for retaliation, though an immediate counter-strike was not confirmed.
 
Rising regional tensions
 
Tensions have escalated as the US seeks to constrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, while Tehran insists on its right to uranium enrichment and refuses to discuss missile capabilities or support for armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Earlier, Trump expressed frustration with the ongoing nuclear negotiations, saying he was “not happy” with the way the talks were progressing.
   

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

