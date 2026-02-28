Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Missile attack targets US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Missile attack targets US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain

Bahrain on Saturday said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom.

Bahrain, Bahrain flag

Bahrain, Bahrain flag | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
Bahrain on Saturday said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in the island kingdom.

It offered no other immediate information about the attack.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bahrain United States Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

