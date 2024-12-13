Business Standard
Home / World News / President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh very closely: White House

President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh very closely: White House

Over the past few weeks, Indian Americans have held peaceful protests and marches in several cities, including in front of the White Hous

Joe Biden, Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and the United States will hold the Bangladeshi interim government accountable for ensuring the protection of religious and ethnic minorities in the country, the White House has said.

"The security situation in Bangladesh has been difficult following the ouster of the former prime minister. And we have been working closely with the interim government to enhance the capability of their law enforcement and security services to deal with the challenge," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We have been very clear in our engagement with all Bangladeshi leaders that protection of religious and ethnic minorities security to all Bangladeshis regardless of religion or ethnicity. We want to hold them to that," Kirby said in response to a question.

 

Over the past few weeks, Indian Americans have held peaceful protests and marches in several cities, including in front of the White House, in Chicago, New York, SFO, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta, urging Biden to help stop alleged brutalities against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Earlier in the day, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address the issue of violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, in Bangladesh during the confirmation hearing of Senator Marco Rubio for the position of secretary of state.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Senator Rubio for the top diplomatic position. The date of his confirmation hearing has not been announced yet.

"As targeted violence against Hindus and other minorities continues amid the disorder in Bangladesh, I urge the members of the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations to address this crisis directly during the upcoming hearings to confirm Senator Rubio as the next US secretary of state," Krishnamoorthi said.

More From This Section

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump to discuss ending childhood vaccination programs with RFK Jr

chemical weapons

Global chemical weapons watchdog holds emergency meeting on Syria's stock

Formula One

Formula 1 owner's $3.8 billion MotoGP deal faces full-scale EU probe

arrested, jailed, police custody

British trader gets 12 years' jail in Denmark for 'cum-ex' tax fraud

Over the weekend, a large number of Indian-Americans held a march from the White House to the US Capitol over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Raising slogans like We want Justice and Protect Hindus, the demonstrators urged the Biden administration and the incoming Trump administration to ask the new government in Bangladesh to take steps to protect Hindus and also initiate action against those responsible for this.

"The Bangladeshi Hindu community and the larger Hindu diaspora from the Indian subcontinent have come in support of the Bangladesh Hindu community because there is continuing violence going on in Bangladesh, specifically in Chittagong and Rangpur area, as well as in some other parts of the country," said Utsav Chakrabarti of HinduACTion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden

Biden govt makes final diplomatic push for stability across Middle East

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Israel, Palestine explore Gaza truce with US envoy on Mideast mission

Joe Biden

Democratic senators urge Biden to extend temporary protections for migrants

Christopher Wray, FBI director, US

FBI Director Wray announces plan to resign, paves way for Kash Patel

Antony Blinken, Blinken

US Secy of State Blinken to visit MidEast amid fresh trouble in region

Topics : Joe Biden White House Bangladesh United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon