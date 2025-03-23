Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ukraine's territorial concessions key issue ahead of peace talks: US envoy

Ukraine's territorial concessions key issue ahead of peace talks: US envoy

Witkoff also reflected on the 'warming up' of ties between the US and Russia, saying President Putin had commissioned a portrait of Donald Trump and sent it to him

US flag, US, united states

Notably, talks are set to resume Monday in Saudi Arabia, with US officials set to meet officials from both Russia and Ukraine. Photo: pexels

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US special envoy Steve Witkoff said that "the elephant in the room" for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is the status of Crimea and four mainland Ukrainian regions 'occupied' by Russia, CNN reported.

He made the remarks during the interview with podcast host Tucker Carlson.

Witkoff also reflected on the 'warming up' of ties between the US and Russia, saying President Putin had commissioned a portrait of Donald Trump and sent it to him. He noted that the administration was making progress "that no one thought was possible" with Russia but that issues of territory still needed ironing out.

 

The four mainland regions were 'illegally annexed' during the conflict. Kremlin has since staged referenda on joining Russia in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which Kyiv and the international community decried as a propaganda exercise, but which Witkoff claimed was evidence of their desire to split from Ukraine, as reported by CNN.

"They're Russian-speaking," Witkoff said of the four eastern regions. "There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule."

Also Read

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures several, sparks fires: Report

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea's Kim Jong Un reaffirms support for Russia's war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, putin

Legalise immigration status or leave Russia by Sept 10: Putin to Ukrainians

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign mineral deal with Ukraine, hopes for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's nuclear facilities not for sale, open to US investment: Zelenskyy

Witkoff, who is Trump's Middle East envoy and is also playing a key role in the peace talks with Russia, said the "constitutional issues within Ukraine as to what they can concede... with regard to territory" had become "the elephant in the room" during negotiations.

Notably, talks are set to resume Monday in Saudi Arabia, with US officials set to meet officials from both Russia and Ukraine.

"The Russians are de facto in control of these territories. The question is: Will the world acknowledge that those are Russian territories?" Witkoff asked. "Can (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky survive politically if he acknowledges this? This is the central issue in the conflict."

Zelenskyy stressed last weekend that Ukraine's position "is that we do not recognize the occupied Ukrainian territories as Russian", CNN reported.

The Ukrainian President also said that the US raised the issue during talks with Ukrainian delegates in the Saudi city of Jeddah, adding that he hopes the question can be resolved during later peace talks rather than discussions over an initial ceasefire. "It is dragging out the process for a long, long time," he said.

He noted that the meeting "got personal," after President Putin "had commissioned a beautiful portrait of President Trump from the leading Russian artist," which Witkoff took home to US President Donald Trump.

Witkoff also highlighted that following the assassination attempt against Trump in September, Putin said that he "went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed" for Trump, "not because he... could become the president of the United States, but because he had a friendship with him."

The special envoy said that Trump was "clearly touched" by Putin's story and portrait.

Witkoff implied that resolving the war in Ukraine could lead to cooperation on a broader range of issues and that the two sides were thinking about "integrating their energy policies in the Arctic," sharing sea lanes, collaborating on artificial intelligence and sending liquefied natural gas "into Europe together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China prepared for bigger shocks as fresh tariffs from Trump approach

Alcohol

Red wine no exception: Study links all alcohol to higher cancer risk

wildfire

South Korea declares emergency as wildfires kill 4, displace hundreds

Donald Trump

Columbia's $400 million move seen as watershed in Trump-era academic fight

Britain, UK, UK flag

Britain pledges $775 million to tackle construction skills shortages

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs RR Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Gold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon