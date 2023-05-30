Issa brothers to merge Asda with petrol station biz in $2.8-billion deal

The billionaire Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber, announced the merger Tuesday for an enterprise value of about $2.8 billion, combining two businesses that are they both own with buyout firm TDR Capital. The deal will help EG refinance debt coming due in 2025.

Asda agreed to buy EG Group’s UK and Ireland gas-station business in a move that aims to create a convenience retailing empire in one of the world’s most competitive food markets.