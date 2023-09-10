Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Italian PM hints quitting BRI, says unlikely to compromise ties with China

Leaving the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also known as Silk Road does not compromise relations with China, but the decision still has to be taken, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said

Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leaving the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) also known as Silk Road does not compromise relations with China, but the decision still has to be taken, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said on Sunday, the Italian media, Corriere della Sera daily reported.
On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Italian PM met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and shared her plan to pull out of the BRI, as per the Italian media report.
In the press conference on the last day of the G20 Summit, Meloni turned to talk about the conversation she had with the head of the Chinese government.
"A cordial and constructive dialogue on how we can deepen our bilateral partnership... I intend to keep my commitment to visit China... It makes more sense to go to China when we have more information on our bilateral cooperation and how to develop it," Meloni said at the conference.
"Leaving the Silk Road does not compromise relations, but the decision still has to be taken," the prime minister assured.
"The Italian government was invited to the Belt and Road Forum, but yesterday we didn't talk about it," with the Chinese prime minister., Meloni said at the conference.

Also Read

After quiet quitting & quiet firing, are companies now quiet cutting?

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

China dispatches senior diplomat to Italy to persuade nation to stay in BRI

Toxic work culture, pressure main reason of quitting for most Gen Z: Report

Nitin Gadkari dismisses reports of 'quitting politics', calls out media

'New realities': PM Modi renews call for UN reforms at G20 summit

Truly meaningful achievement, we agreed on New Delhi declaration: Japan PM

British PM Sunak emplanes for UK after productive G20 Summit in India

Geopolitical issues should not hijack G20 discussions: Brazil President

As curtains come down on G20, PM Modi makes strong pitch for UNSC expansion

Earlier, Corriere della Sera daily reported that the prime minister has communicated to her counterpart her intention to exit the strategic project for Beijing. However, Li Qiang made one last attempt to provoke a rethink on the part of the Italian authorities.
It is pertinent to mention that Italy was the only G7 nation to sign up for the BRI, a global trade and infrastructure plan modelled on the old Silk Road that linked imperial China and the West.
At the conference, PM Meloni also talked about Africa and said that the country was central to the work of the G20 "We also consider this to be our success. "Africa will also be one of the central issues that we will bring to the G7 (under the Italian presidency) next year," she added according to Italian media.
The Italian PM, who arrived in India on Friday, held a bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
Notably, this is the second visit of Prime Minister Meloni to India following her State visit in March 2023, during which bilateral relations were raised to the level of a Strategic Partnership.
The two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance for the greater global good.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Italy China G20 summit

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon