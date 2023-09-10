Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Geopolitical issues should not hijack G20 discussions: Brazil President

Geopolitical issues should not hijack the discussions at G20, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday after assuming the presidency of the bloc of emerging and developed economies

PM Modi, Brazil President

Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Geopolitical issues should not hijack the discussions at G20, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Sunday after assuming the presidency of the bloc of emerging and developed economies.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit here, Lula said the bloc was not interested in a "divided G20" and the challenges of the day could be faced only through joint action.
"We need peace and cooperation instead of conflict," he said soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 presidency to him. The next summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024.
"The path that will take us from New Delhi to Rio de Janeiro will require lot of dedication and commitment from everyone," Lula said.
He said the Brazilian presidency will hold G20 meetings in cities in each of the five regions of the South American country.
The G20 bloc was divided on the war in Ukraine and a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration could be reached only after diluting the references to the conflict. The G20 declaration stopped short of criticising Russia and only denounced the use of force for territorial gain.

Also Read

Brazil's Lula welcomes back Venezuelan Prez for first time after ban

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

As curtains come down on G20, PM Modi makes strong pitch for UNSC expansion

India's G20 win shows US learning how to effectively counter China's rise

UK PM Rishi Sunak conveys Britain's spying concerns to China at G20 Summit

Text on Ukraine in G20 declaration reflected convergent consensus

Sweden brings more books, handwriting practice back to tech-heavy schools

Outlining his priorities for the Brazilian presidency, Lula said it would be his endeavour to make the political and financial tracks work in a coordinated and integrated manner.
"There is no point in agreeing on the best public policy if there are no resources allocated for its implementation," he said.
Lula said he would also ensure that the civil society engagement groups get an opportunity to report recommendations and conclusions to the government directly.
He congratulated Modi and thanked India for its efforts to give voice to the topics of interest to emerging economies.
Lula also listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger, energy transition and sustainable development as G20 priorities.
He said the UN Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent, non-permanent members to regain political strength.
"We want greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF," the Brazilian president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Brazil

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon