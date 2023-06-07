close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Johnnie Walker maker Diageo, passes away at 64

"This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation," Javier Ferrn, Chairman, Diageo plc, commented

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ivan Manuel Menezes

Ivan Manuel Menezes

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ivan Manuel Menezes, the India-born CEO of the world's biggest spirits company Diageo, died on Wednesday, days after being hospitalised for treatment of stomach ulcer.

Menezes, 64, who was to retire at the end of this month, died in London, the company said.

"It is with great sadness that Diageo announces that Sir Ivan Menezes has passed away following a brief illness, with his family at his side," it said in a statement.

Diageo had on Monday announced that CEO-designate Debra Crew will assume the top role on an interim basis immediately as Menezes undergoes medical treatment.

"Over the weekend, we learned that Ivan's recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on the ulcer," Diageo had said in a statement.

Pune-born Menezes, whose father Manuel Menezes was the chairman of Indian Railway Board, was educated at the prestigious St Stephen's College in Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad before going to Kellogg School of Management.

Also Read

Tipplers beware! These liquor brands may soon go off the shelves in Delhi

French spirits major Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

India topples France as UK's largest Scotch whisky market; imports up 60%

Taxes account for 67-80% of liquor prices; threatens sector's future: ISWAI

Mexico plans to ask US Prez Biden for up to $48 bn for solar projects

Persistent inflation, rising rates will weigh on global economy: OECD

US knew of Ukraine's plan to attack Nord Stream gas link: Reports

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase post suing Binance for not registering

Germany cuts plastic waste exports by 51% in a decade due to restrictions

Rocket Lab's first private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Menezes joined Diageo in 1997 after its formation through the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. He rose quickly in the ranks to become an executive director in July 2012 and chief executive officer in July 2013.

His brother Victor Menezes is the former chairman and CEO of Citibank.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, had on March 28 announced the appointment of Crew to replace Menezes.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Ivan was undoubtedly one of the finest leaders of his generation," Javier Ferrn, Chairman, Diageo plc, commented. "Ivan was there at the creation of Diageo and over 25 years, shaped Diageo to become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer companies."

He is survived by his wife, Shibani and two children, Nikhil and Rohini.

Born on July 10, 1959, Menezes held UK and US citizenship, and Overseas Citizenship for India.

He was one of Britain's longest serving and most respected FTSE Chief Executives, transforming Diageo into the world's leading premium drinks company and which accounts for 10 per cent of the UK's total food and drinks exports.

"During his decade as CEO, Ivan oversaw an outstanding period of change, growth and high performance. Diageo made huge strides towards his ambition that Diageo should become one of the best performing, most trusted and respected companies in the world," the firm said.

Now selling over 200 brands in more than 180 markets, today Diageo is the number one company by net sales value in Scotch whisky, vodka, gin, rum, Canadian whisky, liqueurs, and also tequila1, a category in which only eight years ago the company had no substantive position.

Prior to joining Diageo, he worked across a variety of sales, marketing and strategy roles for Whirlpool in Europe, Booz Allen & Hamilton in North America, and Nestl in Asia.

In January 2023, he was awarded a Knighthood for services to Business and to Equality in His Majesty The King's 2023 New Year Honours List.

Ferrn said he saw first-hand Menezes' steadfast commitment to people and to creating a culture that enabled everyone to thrive.

"He invested his time and energy in people at every level of the company and saw potential that others may have overlooked. This is one of many reasons why he was beloved by our employees, past and present," he said.

"His passion for our brands was second-to-none and in his heart, he remained the Johnnie Walker marketer from his early days. The desire to build the world's best brands never left him."

A true gentleman, he built an extraordinary legacy, he said.

"Ivan leaves behind many friends and a beloved family, and our thoughts are particularly with his wife, Shibani and his two children, Nikhil and Rohini. On behalf of the Board, Executive Committee and all our employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to them," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Diageo Plc

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS, Day 1: Rohit wins toss, India bowl first

WTC Final
3 min read

Persistent inflation, rising rates will weigh on global economy: OECD

US Economy
4 min read

US knew of Ukraine's plan to attack Nord Stream gas link: Reports

US President Joe Biden
2 min read

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase post suing Binance for not registering

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Man vs Wild: Bear Grylls in talk with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Virat Kohli

Man vs Wild
3 min read

Most Popular

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

v
6 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon