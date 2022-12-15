French spirits major Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as India MD

French spirits major on Wednesday announced the appointment of Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director for .

Robert takes the reins from Thibault Cuny, who stepped down in October 2022 due to health issues.

His appointment as Managing Director is with effect from January 1, 2023, a company statement said.

In his new role, he will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee, it added.

"Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India's business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth," it said.

Most recently, Robert was serving as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020.

Pernod Ricard owns brands, including Chivas, Beefeater, Havana Club, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet and Absolut.

Besides, it owns top Indian brands such as Imperial Blue, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride.

Commenting on the development, Guettat said :"I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on premiumization, innovation, digital transformation and sustainability & responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda."



Robert joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. He has held several leadership positions at the company.

