JUST IN
India will contribute 10& of incremental global petchem demand growth: Puri
Advance tax mop-up grew 12% in April-Dec period to Rs 5.21 trillion
Calendar printing business slumps in post-Covid times, age of mobile phones
Hotels, resorts sold out on high demand for Christmas-New Year celebrations
Demand crunch: Textile sector bats for stimulus, cotton import duty removal
Govt plans to auction 6 mineral blocks in Odisha, Rajasthan next month
58% Indians cut 'Make in China' purchases across products in 2022: Survey
364 infrastructure projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.52 trillion: Report
58% of govt-recognised start-ups centred in 5 states; Maharashtra tops list
Kerala HC asks why RBI did not appear despite being served notice
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Taxes account for 67-80% of liquor prices; threatens sector's future: ISWAI

High rates of taxation are crippling the alcoholic beverages sector and threatening the future of the liquor industry in the country, the International Spirits & Wines Association of India said

Topics
Liquor firms | Liquor | Taxation

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

liquor

High rates of taxation are crippling the alcoholic beverages (alcobev) sector and threatening the future of the liquor industry in the country, the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) said.

ISWAI, the apex body of the premium alcobev industry in the country, said that taxes account for 67 to 80 per cent of the product prices, leaving little for the trade to sustain and manage operations.

The Indian alcobev industry is in deep crisis due to inflation on one hand and high taxation rates. In this context, it is needed to decrease taxes and raise product prices for the sector to sustain," ISWAI CEO Nita Kapoor said.

Unlike other industries, the liquor industry does not have the freedom to price the products, Kapoor said.

"The liquor trade contributes 25 per cent to 40 per cent of the state governments' revenues. Despite this, the government chose to tax it at high rates. The rates should be rationalised," Kapoor said.

According to ISWAI, the Indian alcobev industry employs 1.5 million people with an estimated market size of USD 55 billion.

It said that the gross margins for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were gradually declining due to the rising cost of ingredients.

The West Bengal government had imposed an additional tax of 30 per cent on liquor in April 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic to shore up revenues. But seeing the de-growth in sales due to the levy, the administration reversed it during the later part of the year.

West Bengal has annual sales of 1.6 crore cases of IMFL and 80 lakh cases of beer.

ISWAI's members include Bacardi, Campari Group, Diageo United Spirits, and Pernod Ricard among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Liquor firms

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.