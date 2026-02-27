Jack Dorsey's Block to slash 4,000 jobs as it makes big bets on AI

By Emily Mason

Jack Dorsey’s Block is cutting 4,000 employees, reducing its workforce by nearly half, in a move the financial technology firm is describing as a bet on artificial intelligence changing the future of labor productivity.

Block has been restructuring its business model and staffing since 2024 as the company’s stock has lagged. At the same time, the company has invested heavily in AI tools to run more efficiently, including building its own tool called Goose.

Dorsey, the company’s co-founder, said in a call with analysts that he believes many companies will ultimately have to make similar moves due to AI. The reduction in force, which was announced in a shareholder letter on Thursday, comes after rolling job eliminations that have often been tied to annual performance reviews.

“I don’t think we’re early to this realization,” he said. “I think most companies are late. Within the next year, I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural changes. I’d rather get there honestly and on our own terms than be forced into it reactively.”

After the announcement, Block’s stock jumped as much as 27 per cent in extended trading.

Block’s cuts are the latest case of workforce reductions across fintech and the broader technology sector in which companies have pointed to AI as a catalyst, with companies from Amazon Inc. to Salesforce Inc. citing the technology as justification for shrinking headcounts.

Block offered little granular detail on exactly how its AI tools are making specific roles unnecessary, and some analysts have questioned whether companies are genuinely being transformed by AI or simply using it as a convenient rationale for cost cuts they would have made anyway.

Still, the anxiety around AI’s disruptive potential intensified this week after a speculative report from Citrini Research went viral, modeling a scenario in which AI agents autonomously reroute payments away from card networks and onto cheaper stablecoin rails, threatening the economics that underpin incumbents. The report triggered a selloff that erased billions in market value this week, dragging down shares of payment companies, software firms and delivery platforms before a tentative rebound.

For Block, which straddles both payments and fintech, the Citrini scenario lands close to home. Dorsey’s bet is that building AI tools internally — rather than being disrupted by them — can sustain a leaner company. Whether that gamble pays off or simply accelerates the displacement the market fears is a question that investors are only beginning to price in.

Before the challenges created by AI, Block was struggling with questions about its competitive position. The company’s stock has dropped around 40 per cent since the beginning of 2025.

But this week, the company said it was working from a position of strength.

In the shareholder letter, the company highlighted strong financial performance over 2025, including gross profit growth that more than doubled from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.

Dorsey touted how the company has reignited growth of users of its peer-to-peer payments app Cash App, scaled its lending products and accelerated Square gross payment volume. Block reported gross profit of $10.36 billion in 2025, up 17 per cent year-over-year.

“We are taking bold and decisive action here, but we’re doing it from a position of strength,” Amrita Ahuja, chief financial officer, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “We’re doing it in a way that we believe positions us to move even faster for our customers.”

we're making @blocks smaller today. here's my note to the company. #### today we're making one of the hardest decisions in the history of our company: we're reducing our organization by nearly half, from over 10,000 people to just under 6,000. that means over 4,000 of you are… — jack (@jack) February 26, 2026 On the call with analysts, Dorsey said he decided to make the change after seeing surprisingly fast progress in the latest AI models. In a note that Dorsey sent to employees, and shared on X, he said that the employees who were asked to leave would be given severance pay, six months of health care and $5,000 to help with the transition.

“Something happened in December of last year, just last year, where the models just got an order of magnitude more capable and more intelligent, and it’s really shown a path forward in terms of us being able to apply it to nearly every single thing that we do,” he said. “So if there are any gaps in our usage of AI right now, it’s an application gap.”