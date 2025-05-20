Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / James Comey calls Instagram post controversy 'bit of a distraction'

James Comey calls Instagram post controversy 'bit of a distraction'

Comey confirmed Monday that he received a call from the Secret Service later Thursday, spoke to them on the phone and agreed to meet with them in person

James Comey

Comey was fired by Trump in 2017 amid an FBI investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's first presidential campaign | Image: X/@Comey

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former FBI director James Comey says that he's still a bit bewildered over how a seemingly innocent Instagram shot of shells arranged in the sand led to allegations by Donald Trump among others that he was calling for the president's assassination and to an interview with the Secret Service.

It's been a bit of a distraction, honestly, Comey said with a weary laugh Monday night during an appearance at a Barnes & Noble on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Comey was promoting FDR Drive, a crime novel coming out this week. One of the book's themes, ironically, is weighing the potential of speech to incite others to violence.

 

Comey, whom Trump fired in 2017 amid an FBI investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump's first presidential campaign, explained Monday that he and his wife, Patrice, had been returning from a walk on the beach last Thursday when they came upon some shells organised in a way that resembled numbers, including 86.

They speculated over whether it was a home address, or a political message. His wife noted that 86 in some restaurants means they had run out of an ingredient. Comey remembered it was slang for saying something was boring and should be ditched.

Also Read

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner

Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law, confirmed as envoy to France

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden

Trump questions Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis timing, hints at cover-up

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO chief defends $2.1 bn budget after US cuts, compares with cost of war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump alleges 'genocide' in South Africa, even Afrikaner farmers scoff

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin to pay $5 mn to settle suit over Babbitt's shooting in Capitol

And she said, 'You should take a picture of it.' So I took a picture of it, and then we walk home and she said, 'You should really put that on Instagram. It's kind of a cool thing.' I said, 'You're right. It's a cool thing,' he explained.

To many viewers, the numbers seemed to spell out 86 and 47. Merriam-Webster, the dictionary used by The Associated Press, says 86 is slang meaning to throw out, to get rid of or to refuse service to. It notes: Among the most recent senses adopted is a logical extension of the previous ones, with the meaning of 'to kill.'  Trump is the country's 47th president.

Some hours later she (Patrice) said to me, 'You know, people on the internet are saying you're calling for the assassination of Donald Trump," Comey explained. And I said, 'Well, if they're saying that, I'm taking it down because I don't want any part of violence.'"  Comey quickly pulled the image, but it had already reached the attention of Trump and other administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Trump himself, interviewed on Friday on Fox News, said that Comey "knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear.

Comey confirmed Monday that he received a call from the Secret Service later Thursday, spoke to them on the phone and agreed to meet with them in person.

"And so they gave me a ride to their headquarters, the Washington field office interviewed me," he said. It seems like a year ago, but it was Friday, right? I told them what I just told you. And so I, it seems like a thing that I don't fully understand and maybe it'll go away now."  Comey has written several books since Trump fired him, including the million-selling memoir A Higher Loyalty. More recently, he has taken up fiction, his previous novels including Central Park Drive and Westport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flight, plane, air force one

Jet aborts takeoff to avoid runway collision at New York's LaGuardia

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO members back resolution for global pact to prevent future pandemics

US flag, US, united states

US Senate advances Bill to regulate stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency

King Charles, Joe Biden

King Charles sends personal note to Joe Biden following cancer diagnosis

flights, planes

Venezuela bans flights from Colombia following arrests in anti-govt plot

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Instagram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon