Japan mulling to join UPI payment system to promote cooperation: Official

Japan is mulling to join India's UPI payment system and promote cooperation on the digital identity system, an official statement said on Friday.

Bhutan, Nepal, Singapore and UAE have already started accepting Unified Payment Interface (UPI) payment systems.

"Almost every global forum, whether G20, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) or G7, wherever we are presenting Hon'ble PM Modi's Digital India vision, has very good traction.

"People understand how Modi ji has democratised digital technology. I thank the Japanese digital minister. He has accepted PM Modi's very deep and extensive vision of Digital India," Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Japanese Digital Minister Kono Taro earlier on Friday said in an interview with a media channel that Japan is mulling joining India's UPI system and working on mutually recognising digital identities as well.

"We just had our G7 Digital Ministers' meeting last month and we had our Indian Digital Minister Mr Vaishnaw join with us and right now. Japan and India are trying to promote digital cooperation.

Also Read ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 Paytm, PhonePe to launch UPI Lite for smaller epayments soon: Report UPI volume cap deadline extended by 2 yrs in relief for PhonePe, Google Pay UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June Fed's Jerome Powell says no decisions made yet on next rate action Biden endorses plans to train Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets Ford CEO Farley out to prove Wall Street wrong on 'crazy high' EV goal China to use Russian port as hub for inter-provincial transfer of goods Flight between Russia, Georgia resumes despite protests, strained ties

"We are now seriously thinking about joining Indian UPI, the payments system and also, we are contemplating how we can mutually recognise e-ID, for well starting with cooperation, so we can increase interoperability," Taro said.