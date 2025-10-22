Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan plans to tell Trump it will boost military, upgrade security strategy

Japan plans to tell Trump it will boost military, upgrade security strategy

Trump is expected to hold talks next Tuesday with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday after being elected as Japan's first female leader

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi | Image: Bloomberg

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's new foreign minister said Wednesday his country plans to show its determination to further build up its defence to rapidly adapt to changing warfare realities and growing tension in the region when US President Donald Trump visits Tokyo next week.

Trump is expected to hold talks next Tuesday with Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday after being elected as Japan's first female leader.

Takaichi, who had spent much of past few weeks embroiled in internal political wrangling, has to face major diplomatic tests within days of taking office Trump and two regional summits.

We are firmly preparing for President Trump's visit, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

 

Motegi said he hoped Trump's first meeting with Takaichi during his Oct 27-29 visit would serve as an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss further strengthening of the Japan-US alliance while fostering their personal relationship of trust.

Also Read

India-Japan maritime exercise

INS Sahyadri arrives for India-Japan maritime exercise 'JAIMEX 25'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to hold first in-person talks with Japan's new PM during 3-day visit

artificial intelligence, AI

India surpasses $20 bn in cumulative, new investment commitments in AIpremium

japan

Japan to raise visa fees after 48 years, match US and Europe rates

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

What to expect for Japan's economy under Sanae Takaichi, its 1st female PM

He said Japan also hopes to further cooperate with South Korea, along with other regional partners including Australia and the Philippines, while seeking stable and constructive relations with China.

Japan is currently undergoing a five-year military buildup through 2027 as part of its national security strategy, including doubling its annual defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product.

The strategy that promotes Japan's strike-back capability with long-range missiles marks a major break from Japan's defense-only principle under its postwar pacifist constitution.

The ruling party's alliance with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party that replaces the dovish centrist Komeito party has raised concern that a revised strategy may involve further offensive roles for Japan under Takaichi, a security hawk.

Motegi said Japan's further strengthening of its military capability is essential in order to adapt to emerging new warfare such as drone swarms in the war against Ukraine, as well as responses to cyberattacks.

While firmly pursuing the ongoing five-year military buildup, the government will also review it, and we hope to firmly convey our plans to the US side, Motegi said.

Japan is expected to face tough demands from Trump to further increase its defense spending to NATO levels of 5% of GDP, more purchases of costly American arsenals and additional spending for some 50,000 US troops in Japan under the bilateral security pact.

Our national defence should be based on our own independent decision, Motegi said. What's important is not the amount or the GDP ratio but what's in it.

He also said he hopes to meet with his counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the earliest time possible to discuss further strengthening of the deterrence and response capability of the Japan-US alliance.

Motegi returns to the post for the second time after serving in 2019-2021, during Trump's first term, when he earned a reputation as a tough negotiator. He is also tasked with following up on the Japan-US tariffs agreement.

He said he hoped to work toward sincere and steady implementation of the agreement to promote and ensure mutual benefits, economic security and growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Tibet, no causalities reported so far

Taliban

Taliban govt urges US to reopen embassy, focus on economic, political ties

Virginia Giuffre

Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's memoir alleges rape by a former PM

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

At least 6 dead in massive Russian drone, missile attack on Ukraine

The Louvre

Louvre museum reopens for visitors three days after daring jewel heist

Topics : Donald Trump Japan security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi AQI TodaySamsung Galaxy XR Headset LaunchChatGPT Atlas AI Browser LaunchLatest News LIVERealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon