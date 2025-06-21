Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump issues two-week ultimatum to Iran as Mideast conflict escalates

Trump issues two-week ultimatum to Iran as Mideast conflict escalates

Israel intensifies strikes on Iran amid growing fears of wider regional conflict and rising civilian casualties

Trump showed little patience for European diplomacy, dismissing recent mediation efforts led by Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva (Photo: PTI)

US President Donald Trump has given Iran a “maximum” of two weeks to defuse mounting tensions or face potential American air strikes — a warning that comes as Israel escalates its military campaign against Tehran. The president’s remarks, made on June 13, reflect a hardening US posture in the face of growing conflict in the Middle East, according to a report by AFP.
 
Israel has claimed its ongoing offensive has already delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions by up to three years. Explosions rang out across Tehran again with Israeli strikes targeting what it calls nuclear and military facilities, though Iranian authorities say residential areas have also been hit.
 

Tehran remains under continued attack

The usually crowded markets of Tehran were silent, many shuttered, as fear spread alongside falling debris. Since launching its offensive on June 13, Israel has fired hundreds of missiles and drones into Iran, saying the attacks are necessary to prevent Tehran’s nuclear programme. 

Iranian officials report at least 224 deaths, including military commanders, scientists and civilians. Israel, in turn, says Iran has launched over 450 missiles and 400 drones, with the most recent barrage injuring 19 people in Haifa.
 
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Bild newspaper that “we already delayed for at least two or three years the possibility for them to have a nuclear bomb,” adding that the week-long assault would continue: “We will do everything that we can to remove this threat.”

Talks stall, threats grow

Trump showed little patience for European diplomacy, dismissing recent mediation efforts led by Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva. The European trio had urged Iran’s top negotiator Abbas Araghchi to resume talks with the US despite the ongoing strikes.
 
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated, “We invited the Iranian minister to consider negotiations with all sides, including the United States, without awaiting the cessation of strikes, which we also hope for.”
 
But Araghchi was blunt in his response. “We’re not prepared to negotiate with them (the United States) anymore, as long as the aggression continues,” he told NBC News. 
 
Trump, too, was unapologetic. “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us,” he said, adding he’s unlikely to ask Israel to pause its assault to get Iran back to the table.
 
"If somebody's winning, it's a little bit harder to do," he said.
 
Any potential US military involvement would likely rely on specialised bunker-busting bombs to strike Iran’s underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordo- a capability no other military currently matches.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

