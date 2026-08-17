Jared Kushner meets Hamas chief on Gaza road map, to meet Netanyahu next

US negotiator and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held a rare meeting with Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya on Sunday in a fresh diplomatic push to advance the stalled Gaza ceasefire.

Kushner will meet Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu -- who is under pressure after rejecting the new 15-point, US-backed Gaza road map -- on Monday.

The talks aim to salvage the plan for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw from Palestine territory.

At stake are lives of some two million people in Gaza and reconstruction of the crowded enclave now largely controlled by Israel forces, more than 10 months since the ceasefire ended major military operations.

A meeting between Kushner, fellow envoy Steve Witkoff and Hamas leaders in Egypt last year helped clinch the ceasefire, whose progress until now had been stalled over the key issue of Hamas' disarmament.

The more than two-hour meeting in Egypt with Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya was confirmed by a regional official and a Hamas official, both speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk to reporters.

Kushner was one of a trio of envoys meeting with al-Hayya, with officials from mediating countries Egypt, Qatar and Turkey also present.

Hamas in a statement later called on mediators and the US-created Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire to "compel" Israel to approve the road map for next steps.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week rejected the 15-point plan in a rare public show of defiance against the Trump administration, Israel's closest ally.

Kushner, former British prime minister Tony Blair, and Board of Peace director Nickolay Mladenov are to meet with Netanyahu Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans and a diplomatic source -- both speaking on condition of anonymity.

Regional powers accuse Israel of obstructing peace efforts

Several regional powers including Saudi Arabia and the UAE have issued a statement condemning Israel's rejection of the road map, saying that "Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing the efforts to bring peace in Gaza." Other signers include Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and ceasefire mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

The foreign ministers' statement called on the Board of Peace and the US to take "immediate and concrete measures" to keep any party from obstructing the plan's implementation.

Kushner's meeting with the Hamas leader is aimed at ensuring the group's commitment to the road map, particularly disarmament, before his meeting with Netanyahu, the regional official said.

The Hamas official said the group is committed and waiting for mediators to start the 14-day negotiation period to work out a timetable for implementation. That period requires all parties' approval of the road map to begin.

The Hamas official also said the Hamas chief has demanded that Israel halt its attacks on Gaza and withdraw to the so-called "yellow line" dividing the territory before beginning implementation. The yellow line was never precisely defined. Israel forces have moved beyond it and now control about 60 per cent of Gaza.

In May, Netanyahu said the next step was to move to 70 per cent control, with Israel "tightening the grip" on Hamas "from every direction".

White House has not commented on talks

The White House referred questions about Kushner's meetings to the Board of Peace, which did not immediately comment. The Tony Blair Institute did not comment either.

Under the road map, Hamas would hand over weapons to the Palestinian technocratic committee meant to oversee daily operations in the territory. The committee has not yet entered Gaza. But Hamas has linked the surrender of its heaviest weapons to the creation of a Palestinian state, something Israel's current government rejects.

The road map involves Hamas gradually giving up its weapons while Israeli forces halt attacks and begin withdrawing from Gaza. But Netanyahu says Israel will not retreat from any position in Gaza until Hamas has been completely disarmed.

That stance leaves other elements of the ceasefire, including reconstruction and the deployment of international forces to separate Israeli forces from committee-controlled areas, on hold.

Netanyahu faces a challenging election on Oct 27 as he tries to hold on to power with a coalition that includes ministers taking a harsh line on Gaza, and it's not clear whether he will take decisive steps on the ceasefire before then. Also coming up is the anniversary of the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war.

Netanyahu's Likud party on Sunday responded to the statement by regional powers by claiming that "Arab states want to topple" Netanyahu so that centrist challenger Gadi Eisenkot and centre-left party leader Yair Golan "will give them everything they want. That will not happen.