JetBlue passengers hospitalised after emergency landing in Florida

Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crew members at the airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue

The Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 pm, according to the FAA

AP Tampa (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JetBlue passengers were taken to a hospital after a sudden altitude drop on a flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Florida on Thursday, according to officials.

The flight from Cancun was travelling to Newark, New Jersey, when the altitude dropped. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is investigating.

The Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 pm, according to the FAA.

It was not immediately clear how many were hurt or how severe their injuries were. Air traffic audio from LiveATC.net captured a radio call reporting the injuries: We've got at least three people injured. It seems like maybe a laceration in the head.

 

Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crew members at the airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause, according to a JetBlue statement. The safety of our customers and crew members is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

