Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump undecided on debate with Kamala Harris as presidential race heats up

''Well, I want to. And we're leading in the polls it seems by quite a bit still...She's (Harris) better than he (Joe Biden) is, but I think ultimately she'll be worse than him,'' Trump told Fox News

Donald Trump, Trump

Given another opportunity to back up his words with action, Trump apparently couldn't muster the courage to face tough questions -- or his opponent -- on the debate stage, the Harris Campaign alleged. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday said that he has not yet decided on whether to participate in a debate with his potential Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Well, I want to. And we're leading in the polls it seems by quite a bit still...She's (Harris) better than he (Joe Biden) is, but I think ultimately she'll be worse than him, Trump told Fox News in an interview.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
If I didn't do the debate, they'd say, Oh Trump's not doing the debate.' It's the same thing they'll say now. I mean right now I say, why should I do a debate? I'm leading in the polls. And everybody knows her, everybody knows me, said the former president.
The Harris Campaign slammed Trump for not agreeing to a debate so far. Yet again, he dodged, squirmed, and made excuses for why he's too scared to face Kamala Harris on the debate stage, the rival campaign said.
The Harris Campaign has alleged that Trump, who once said he would debate any time, any place, is backing down from his commitment to debate. "And it's no mystery why?"

The last time Trump faced tough questions at NABJ, he imploded in a train wreck of an interview that went off the rails seconds after it began and had to be abruptly cut off by his team, it said.
Given another opportunity to back up his words with action, Trump apparently couldn't muster the courage to face tough questions -- or his opponent -- on the debate stage, the Harris Campaign alleged.

More From This Section

US sues TikTok, parent company ByteDance over children privacy violations

US launches antitrust investigation into Nvidia over sales practices

Behind prisoner swap: Spies, a killer, secret messages, unseen diplomacy

Amazon's shares slide after AI spending plans disappoints investors

Intel to lay off nearly 17,500 workers, suspend dividend in turnaround push

Donald Trump needs to man up. He's got no problem spreading lies and hateful garbage at his rallies or in interviews with right-wing commentators. But he's apparently too scared to do it standing across the stage from the Vice President of the United States, said Harris for President co-chair Cedric Richmond.
Since he talks the talk, he should walk the walk and as Vice President Harris said earlier this week say it to her face on September 10. She'll be there waiting to see if he'll show up, Richmond said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kamala Harris presidential campaign raises record $310 million in July

Trump's social media fortune shrinks by $900 million after Harris's entry

Trump's gag order remains in effect after hush money conviction: NY court

India wants to play a responsible role globally, says Biden admin

News updates: Karnataka govt withdraws pre-show cause notice to Infosys, requests further response

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon