Judge warns Trump of possible jail time, fines $1k for gag order violation

The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations

Judge Juan M Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was the last thing I want to do. (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's hush money trial has fined him $1,000 for violating his gag order and sternly warned the former president that additional violation could result in jail time.
The fine marks the second sanction for Trump for inflammatory comments about witnesses since the start of the trial last month. He was fined $9,000 last week for nine violations.
Judge Juan M Merchan warned Monday that additional gag order violations could potentially result in jail time, though he said that was the last thing I want to do.

First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

