Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / DOJ drops charges against 2 Trump co-defendants in classified records case

DOJ drops charges against 2 Trump co-defendants in classified records case

The United States of America moves to voluntarily dismiss its appeal with prejudice, prosecutors wrote. The government has conferred with counsel for Appellees Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira

Department of Justice

Department of Justice | File Image

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Justice Department on Wednesday abandoned all criminal proceedings against the two co-defendants of President Donald Trump in the classified documents case, wiping out any legal peril the pair could have faced.

Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira were both charged with conspiring with the president to obstruct an FBI investigation into the hoarding of classified documents that Trump took with him when he left the White House after his first term.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case in July, saying that the prosecutor who brought it, special counsel Jack Smith, had been illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Smith's team ended its case against Trump after his November election win, citing longstanding department policy that says sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

 

But its appeal of the dismissal of charges against Nauta and De Olivera remained pending. On Wednesday, prosecutors informed the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals that it had withdrawn the appeal, formally ending the case.

The United States of America moves to voluntarily dismiss its appeal with prejudice, prosecutors wrote. The government has conferred with counsel for Appellees Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, who do not object to the voluntary dismissal.

The Justice Department had previously committed to not making public Smith's report on the classified documents investigation as long as proceedings remained ongoing against Nauta and De Oliveira. But the Trump administration Justice Department is widely expected to keep the report permanently under wraps.

More From This Section

Starlink

Apple, SpaceX link up to support Starlink satellite network on iPhones

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas to release 3 Israelis, 5 Thais in upcoming hostage swap: Official

US President Donald Trump

Trump offers buyouts to federal employees resisting in-person work

Germany, Germany flag

Germany cuts 2025 economic growth forecast to 0.3% after two-year slump

Bill Gates

Tried LSD as teenager but won't recommend it, Bill Gates in Source Code

Topics : US Department of Justice Donald Trump impeachment Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon