close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

KKR to take machinery maker Circor private in $1.6 bn deal, stock up 49%

KKR said it will pay $49 per share, sending Circor's stock up 49% at $47.20 in premarket trading. The offer represents a premium of nearly 55% to Circor's last close on Friday

Reuters
stake, share, investment, equity, shareholder, promoter, banks, disinvestment, markets, returns, stocks,diversification

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

KKR & Co Inc said on Monday it will buy industrial machinery maker Circor International Inc in a $1.6-billion deal and take it private, as the private equity firm looks to double down on investments in the flow-control market.
Flow-control products help manage and control liquids and gases using equipment or services such as pumps, valves, compressors and meters.
 
Circor, which has about 3,100 employees, makes pump and valve systems for sectors including oil and gas, industrial, aerospace and defense.
 
"KKR will help us expand our presence in the flow-control space," Circor's Chief Executive Officer Tony Najjar said.
 
KKR said it will pay $49 per share, sending Circor's stock up 49% at $47.20 in premarket trading. The offer represents a premium of nearly 55% to Circor's last close on Friday.
 
The deal represents an equity value of nearly $1 billion, according to Reuters' calculations.
 

Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Sensex zooms 629 pts, Nifty ends at 18,500; RIL, Sun Pharma jump up to 3%

Netanyahu appoints new media advisor who has been critical of Biden: Report

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

Nearly 4,000 people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

India not a security threat, unlikely to catch up in defence sector: China

All airports in Afghanistan operational, with 20 foreign flights daily

KKR will benefit from Circor's customer base, which includes commercial airlines and the U.S. Department of Defense.
The Wall Street Journal had first reported on the deal.
 
Evercore, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Ropes & Gray LLP advised Circor, while Citi and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were KKR's advisers.
 
In March last year, Circor flagged irregularities in financial statements and roped in an independent accounting firm, while also engaging in preliminary discussions with interested parties regarding a potential sale.
 
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)
Topics : Private Equity acquisition US stock market US defence

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best Agrolife Ltd Stock Surge 12% After Earnings Call

Best-Agrolife-Ltd
1 min read

NHAI releases first sustainability report on environmental responsibility

Nitin Gadkari
3 min read

Veranda RACE expands reach through partnerships with Talent Academy

Edtech
2 min read

BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'dishonouring' national anthem, official denies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Netanyahu appoints new media advisor who has been critical of Biden: Report

Benjamin Netanyahu
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Scindia asks airlines to self-monitor airfares on certain routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon