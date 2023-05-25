close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Layoffs coming: US telecom carrier Verizon warns customer service employees

The layoff warning as the company lost 127,000 postpaid subscribers in the first quarter this year

IANS San Francisco
Job loss, Lay offs

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US telecom carrier Verizon has warned its customer service employees about impending layoffs as part of "restructuring" and "streamlining" measures.

Over 6,000 employees received a pre-recorded message from the company about upcoming "significant" layoffs, reports The Verge.

They were told they would be able to accept a severance offer (two weeks per year of tenure) or, in select cases, apply for roles to "transition to the next stage of your career journey".

According to an internal document provided to The Verge, those roles revolve around customer experience, loyalty, and technology positions.

The layoff warning as the company lost 127,000 postpaid subscribers in the first quarter this year.

The company appointed Sowmyanarayan Sampath as CEO of Verizon Consumer Group in March, which oversees its customer service operation.

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

India poised to be at forefront of digital innovation: US Ambassador

Zoom secures pan-Indian telecom licence for telephone services, enterprises

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

European Commission's climate policy chief on two-day mission to India

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

S Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near N Korea border

Pakistan slashes provisional GDP growth to 0.29% from 2% for 2022-23

The company has given affected workers a deadline of June 7 to make a decision on their preference.

"Those who apply for new positions are not guaranteed to be hired, and for those who don't take the severance option, June 23rd is the date that Verizon will inform employees of their future at the company," the report said late on Wednesday.

The US telecom carrier was yet to officially comment on impending layoffs.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : layoff Customer Service job cut

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

Latest News

View More

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result
1 min read

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege: Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

WBCHSE announced class 12th exam results yesterday, here's how to download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy
2 min read

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: India moving forward with the speed of Vande Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon