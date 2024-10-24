Business Standard
Lonely deaths rise in South Korea: Can a $327 mn plan end the isolation?

Lonely deaths rise in South Korea: Can a $327 mn plan end the isolation?

Seoul's new initiative offers 24x7 access to loneliness counsellors via hotline, online platform, and follow-up visits for those needing extra support

Nandini Singh
Oct 24 2024

In the heart of South Korea, a quiet crisis is unfolding — thousands of people, mostly middle-aged men, are dying alone each year, unnoticed by family or friends for days or even weeks. Known as ‘godoksa’ in Korean, these ‘lonely deaths’ are part of a growing wave of isolation and disconnection plaguing the nation, reported CNN.
 
The government is racing against time to tackle this loneliness epidemic. This week, Seoul city authorities announced an ambitious plan: a staggering 451.3 billion won (about $327 million) will be spent over the next five years to create a “city where no-one is lonely.” The city aims to provide around-the-clock access to loneliness counselors, available through a hotline and an online platform, and follow-up visits for those who need more support.
 
 
“Loneliness and isolation are not just individual problems, but tasks that society must solve together,” Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon declared, highlighting the city’s resolve to “mobilise all of our municipal capacity” to help those in need.
 
Alongside psychological services, new initiatives in Seoul includes building green spaces, creating nutritional meal plans for the elderly and middle-aged, and even rolling out activities like gardening, book clubs, and sports events to get people out of their homes and reconnecting with others.
 

Why is loneliness such a big deal in South Korea? 

While loneliness is a global issue, South Korea’s cultural pressures seem to amplify its effects. According to psychology professor An Soo-jung, many Koreans feel loneliness not just because of social isolation but because of deeply ingrained feelings of unworthiness or failure. “People say they feel very lonely when they feel they’re not worthy enough or lack purpose,” An says. 
This sense of inadequacy has intensified in recent years, particularly for younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z, who face relentless criticism, both from themselves and society. In a culture that emphasizes achievement and relational orientation, many struggle to feel like they’re making a significant impact — and this can fuel feelings of loneliness even when they have friends or family.

The numbers tell the story: A grim rise in lonely deaths 

The statistics are alarming. The Ministry of Health and Welfare reported 3,661 lonely deaths in 2023 — a steady rise from previous years. While many of these deaths are linked to South Korea’s ageing population and declining birth rate, it’s men in their 50s and 60s who seem to be most at risk, making up over half of the total lonely deaths last year.
 
Despite the bleak figures, experts like An are cautiously optimistic, welcoming Seoul’s measures but stressing that tackling loneliness goes beyond just creating physical connections. “Loneliness is a significant social issue right now, so efforts or policies to address it are absolutely necessary,” An says, but warns, “There needs to be careful consideration about how effectively these measures will be implemented.”
 

Can a citywide plan solve loneliness? 

South Korea isn’t the first to grapple with a loneliness crisis. Japan, the United Kingdom, and even the United States have all rolled out initiatives to combat social isolation. In 2021, Japan appointed a Minister of Loneliness, and similar roles have popped up around the world.
 
But the real challenge, according to experts, lies in changing the way people think about themselves and their place in society. In cultures like Korea’s, where success is often defined in relation to others, it’s hard to feel fulfilled if you’re constantly comparing yourself and falling short.
 
“Developing the strength to be alone and face themselves,” An argues, is just as important as expanding social services. “We need to cultivate the ability to care for both ourselves and others. But our life in society is so tough, so it feels like we lack the time to even care for ourselves.”

