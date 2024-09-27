Business Standard
Maggie Smith, star of stage, film and 'Downton Abbey' passes away at 89

She was frequently rated the preeminent British actress of a generation which included Vanessa Redgrave and Judi Dench

Maggie Smith

Actress Dame Maggie Smith arrives at the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of the film, "The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel", at Leicester Square, London February 17, 2015. Photo: REUTERS

Maggie Smith, who won an Oscar for "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in "Downton Abbey," has died, her publicist said Friday. She was 89.

"Jean Brodie" brought her the Academy Award for best actress and the British Academy (BAFTA) award as well in 1969. Smith added a supporting actress Oscar for "California Suite" in 1978.


Sep 27 2024

