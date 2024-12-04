Business Standard
Man arrested for wife's murder after googling 'how soon can you remarry'

Indian-origin man Naresh Bhatt, 33, has been charged with the murder of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, after disturbing online searches and suspicious purchases linked to her disappearance

Nandini Singh
A Virginia man of Indian origin, Naresh Bhatt, is facing murder charges in connection with the case of his wife’s disappearance, as authorities uncover disturbing evidence suggesting foul play.
 
Bhatt, 33, has been indicted on charges of murder, defiling a body, and concealing evidence after his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother from Nepal, vanished under suspicious circumstances, CNN reported.
 

Suspicious purchases and disturbing search history

 
Naresh Bhatt was indicted by a grand jury in Prince William County following the discovery of his online searches and actions in the days leading up to his wife’s disappearance. Investigators revealed that in the months before Mamta's sudden disappearance on July 29, Bhatt had made a series of unsettling internet searches, including “How soon can you remarry after a spouse dies?” and “What happens to debt after a spouse dies?” The searches appeared to suggest Bhatt may have been preparing for life after his wife’s death, long before she was reported missing.
 
 
Surveillance footage later showed Bhatt purchasing three knives at a Walmart, with two of them still unaccounted for. The following day, he was seen buying cleaning supplies at another store, raising further suspicions. Prosecutors have since claimed that Bhatt disposed of a bloodstained bath mat and other items into a trash compactor shortly after Mamta disappeared.
 

From disappearance to arrest

 
Mamta, originally from Nepal and the mother of one young child, was last seen on July 29 and was reported missing on August 5 when she failed to show up for work. Local authorities conducted a wellness check and initially began investigating her disappearance as a possible case of foul play. During questioning, Naresh Bhatt told investigators that the couple was in the midst of a separation. But further evidence has painted a much darker picture.
 
DNA evidence found in the couple’s home confirmed Mamta’s blood was present in the residence, suggesting that she may have been killed and dismembered. Despite Mamta’s body still being missing, prosecutors argue that the evidence found in Bhatt’s home and the timeline of his suspicious actions strongly point to his involvement in her death.

Prosecutors reveal disturbing evidence

 
As the investigation progressed, more troubling details emerged. In addition to the disturbing online searches, investigators discovered that Bhatt had been seen disposing of trash bags in dumpsters after Mamta’s disappearance, leading to his arrest in August. On August 22, authorities conducted a search of the couple’s home, finding blood evidence and other key clues, which led to Bhatt’s formal arrest. Despite his lawyer’s claim that Mamta is still alive, the mounting evidence against him suggests otherwise.
 
Bhatt has been in custody since his arrest and was denied bail in September. He is scheduled to appear in court for the latest charges, as prosecutors continue to build their case against him.
 

Mamta's family speaks out

 
The disappearance and presumed murder of Mamta has left her family devastated. In an interview with NewsNation, Mamta’s mother, Gita Kafle, expressed her grief, saying, “My heart is hurt.” She went on to describe her daughter as “a very hardworking, very beautiful, and very honest person” who “aspired to be someone great” and worked tirelessly to achieve her goals. "I don’t know what to say because I can never forget her, but whenever I think about it, my heart aches,” Gita added.
 

