Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Massive explosion strikes Tehran as Israel targets 'heart' of city

Massive explosion strikes Tehran as Israel targets 'heart' of city

The blast sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and shook the ground. It wasn't immediately clear what the target was

US Israel strike Iran

The Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 2:23 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

A massive explosion struck Iran's capital on Sunday as the Israeli military said it was targeting the "heart" of the city.

The blast sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and shook the ground. It wasn't immediately clear what the target was. The blast appeared centred in a neighbourhood home to the country's police headquarters and Iranian state television.

The Israeli military said it was striking targets in central Tehran. It said that on the first day of the war, the military cleared the path to Tehran, and on the second day, it was striking central Tehran.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Israel strike Iran

Iran fires missiles at Israel, Gulf states following Khamenei's death

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Operation against Afghan Taliban still continuing, says Pakistan minister

US President Donald Trump

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, says US will hit back harder

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's parliament speaker calls US, Israeli leaders 'filthy criminals'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Ali Khamenei killed: How Iran's most powerful leader ruled and fell

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictGold and Silver Price TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance