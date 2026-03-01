Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, says US will hit back harder

Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, says US will hit back harder

Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday not to escalate its attacks, writing online that America will strike back 'WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"  Trump's comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before," Trump wrote.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Israel strike Iran

One killed, 7 injured in UAE as Iranian drones target airport, key sites

Antonio Guterres

US, Israel clash with Iran at UNSC meeting as UN chief warns of escalation

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

World leaders call for swift end to Iranian crisis after Khamenei's death

US Israel strike Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard head killed in airstrikes, state media reports

Trump, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran tensions

Diplomacy shifts to war: How Donald Trump's team decided to attack Iran

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict