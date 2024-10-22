Business Standard
Home / World News / McDonald's agreed to Donald Trump event but says it isn't endorsing him

McDonald's agreed to Donald Trump event but says it isn't endorsing him

Chicago burger giant said franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov Tim Walz, to their restaurants

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made a staged appearance at a McDonald’s outlet in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. During the visit, he briefly worked at the fry station and handed out bags of food at the d

Republican presidential Donald Trump works behind the counter during a visit to McDonalds in Pennsylvania (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

McDonald's Corp. agreed to host former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania store over the weekend but said it isn't endorsing a candidate in the US presidential race.

Trump staffed the fry station at a McDonald's in suburban Philadelphia on Sunday before answering questions through the drive-thru window. The restaurant was closed to the public for the Republican nominee's visit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a message to employees obtained Monday by The Associated Press, McDonald's said the owner-operator of the location, Derek Giacomantonio reached out after he learned of Trump's desire to visit a Pennsylvania restaurant. McDonald's agreed to the event.

 

"Upon learning of the former president's request, we approached it through the lens of one of our core values: we open our doors to everyone, the company said. McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next president. We are not red or blue we are golden."

The Chicago burger giant said franchisees have also invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, to their restaurants. The Associated Press left a message seeking comment with the Harris campaign.

McDonald's said it has been a fixture of conversation this election cycle even though it hasn't sought that attention. At several campaign stops and during interviews, Harris has recalled working at McDonald's for spending money during her college years. Trump has claimed without evidence that Harris is lying.

McDonald's sidestepped that issue in its employee message. The company said it is proud of Harris' fond memories working under the arches and noted the often-cited figure that 1 in 8 Americans works at McDonald's at some point.

More From This Section

King Charles III, Camilla

'Not my king': Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles

Tim Cook, Tim, cook, Apple, Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook's other job is to help Nike turn things around

Luong Cuong

Vietnam appoints Army General Cuong as new President after long turmoil

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris raises $633 million in 3rd quarter but spends heavily in final push

EU flags outside the ECB headquarter

EU set to choose company for critical minerals joint buying platform

While we and our franchisees don't have records for all positions dating back to the early 80s, what makes 1 in 8' so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had, McDonald's said.

Trump's appearance led to some backlash on social media. Google searches for boycott McDonald's briefly surged Monday morning, and some Twitter users vowed not to return to the chain after Trump's event.

But Lori Rosen, president of the public relations firm Rosen Group, said McDonald's won't likely see long-term damage from the event.

The coverage and publicity alone generated from McDonald's agreeing to have former President Trump work at one of their franchises already surpasses the negative chatter on social media, Rosen said. I am not sure if the American people will benefit from this publicity stunt. However, McDonald's comes out ahead.

Bruce Newman, a professor in business ethics and marketing at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business, agrees.

They look like the company that's getting the attention of the presidential candidates, and it heightens the awareness of the brand, he said.

Newman added that Trump was likely trying to put a different, more casual face on his campaign, wearing a smile and an apron instead of a suit jacket.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

road construction infra

News Highlights: Centre to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Most voters split on whether Trump or Harris can fix weak US economy: Poll

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump made a staged appearance at a McDonald's outlet in Feasterville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. During the visit, he briefly worked at the fry station and handed out bags of food at the d

Trump's McDonald's moment: Fries, fanfare, and a missed wage discussion

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024: Pennsylvania emerges as must-win for both Harris, Trump

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Harris campaign spends $270 mn in Sept, surpassing Trump's outlay of $78 mn

Topics : Kamala Harris Donald Trump McDonald's US Elections US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon