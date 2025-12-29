Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / MEA trashes Pakistan's comments on condition of minorities in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

India on Monday said Pakistan's "horrific and systemic victimisation" of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact and no amount of "finger pointing" will "obfuscate" it.

New Delhi said this while strongly trashing Pakistan's comments on the condition of minorities in India.

"We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Pakistan's horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well established fact. No amount of finger pointing will obfuscate it," he said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, responding to media queries on alleged vandalism during Christmas celebrations in some places in India, said "persecution of minorities in India is a matter of deep concern".

 

Andrabi referred to what he called "recent condemnable incidents" of vandalism during Christmas, as well as campaigns allegedly targeting Muslims.

Topics : MEA Ministry of External Affairs Pakistan

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline
